BOSTON—Describing the curriculum as a way to help children recognize the value of their own imaginations, teachers from Montessori Sunday School Guidepost Academy told reporters this week that they strongly encouraged students to invent their own gods. “While more traditionally minded Sunday schools might teach only one way to think of a supreme deity—as a white-bearded man up in the clouds—we insist that our kids really ponder whether they want their god to have, say, a bird head, or maybe the power to harness volcanoes in order to create and destroy the cosmos,” said Guidepost Academy Head Chaplain Valerie Sweeney, explaining how the religious education program empowered students to let their minds run wild as they determined the color and size of their omnipotent deity and designed a celestial kingdom where the god or gods would determine the course of human affairs. “I always love the way a child’s eyes light up when they realize that their god can have wings or a thousand arms, or that there could be hundreds of gods, all of whom personally squabble to determine who lives and dies. Heck, some of our students have even created trickster spider gods or monkey deities that nurse humanity at their 40 breasts. And after that, we even urge them to write their own Bible! It’s just wonderful to see.” Sweeney added that she understood there was such a thing as too much freedom, and therefore always emphasized to students that their god could only be a man.