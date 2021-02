A Gallup poll found that 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ, a 1% increase over three years that’s mostly attributed to younger Americans, with 1 in 6 Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ. What do you think?

“This is great, but pride parades are way too congested as it is.” Thomas Mullins, Pull-Tab Designer

“Only 94.4% left to go!” Jon Whitaker, Unemployed