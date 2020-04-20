America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

More Americans Report Vivid, Violent Dreams During Pandemic

According to a sleep survey by psychologists at Harvard Medical School, disruptions to normal life and increased levels of anxiety due to the coronavirus are causing Americans to experience more intense, memorable nightmares. What do you think?

“Wait, I thought the governor said we weren’t allowed to go to sleep right now?

Wendy Babbit • Menu Author

“I don’t approve of all the violent messages in today’s collective unconscious.”

Grant Ettinger • Unemployed

“Nope, just the usual incest stuff for me.”

Silvio Espiritu • Bog Forager

