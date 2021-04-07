More Companies Considering Hybrid Model Where Half Return To Office, Half Laid Off

PHILADELPHIA—According to a report released Wednesday from Wharton Business School, a growing number of companies are considering a hybrid model in which half of their workforce returns to the office while the other half is laid off. “The past year has really opened our eyes to far more flexible office models, wherein, say, part of our employees come back into the office and the other half stay home forever,” said SalesForce CEO Marc Benioff, one of hundreds of executives interviewed for the report who suggested they might also be open to a setup where workers commute four days of the week and then are told to clean out their desk on Friday. “What’s great is that this gives peace of mind for our workers to know that they’re still employed—at least for now. Meanwhile, it provides laid-off employees the freedom to look for a new job anywhere else they want. It’s an exciting new frontier for us, and, frankly, I only wish we’d thought of it sooner.” The report concluded that the new standard of office work might even give terminated workers the option to leave the city and move in with their parents while they sort some things out.

