ST. LOUIS, MO—Saying there was a 70 -80% success rate for those who opted for the procedure, a new report from the University of Washington in St. Louis found that more couples were considering IVF as an alternative to traditional methods of bankruptcy. “In the last few decades, we’ve seen a large spike in Americans looking to use in vitro fertilization to fully drain their savings and ruin them financially,” said the study’s author Dr. Amrita Singh, adding that almost 4 million people each year use IVF to wipe out any money that they, their partner, and their families had actually managed to accumulate. “While previously, losing one’s savings through IVF seemed unattainable, advances in predatory medical billing have made the bankruptcy process much easier and more readily available than ever before. By just the six -week mark of the procedure, couples should already have lawyers, debt collectors, and banks kicking down their doors and threatening to repossess their house, their cars, and all their belongings.” Dr. Singh added that if IVF did not successfully ruin couples financially after several tries, the adoption process would almost certainly lead to bankruptcy.