NEW YORK—In an effort to expand their fan bases amid concerns about falling stadium attendance, more Major League Baseball teams are trying to attract younger audiences by offering free prostate exam days, sources reported Tuesday. “It’s no secret that we have to attract a younger audience, and we believe offering free prostate exams is the best way to get those more youthful 50- and 60-year-olds into our seats,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, adding that free prostate exams were one of several new initiatives the league was exploring, along with half-off prunes and screenings for osteoporosis. “Free prostate exams are a great way to get that 58-year-old who’s never been to a ball game before interested in attending, and we hope that after receiving an internal examination of their rectum by our onsite healthcare workers, they’ll stick around to see what baseball is all about.” Manfred added that as part of their younger audience outreach, beginning in the 2023 season, most teams would also have a promotion where the first 10,000 fans would get a free adult diaper bearing their team’s logo.

