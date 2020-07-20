Mortgage Rates Fall Below 3% For First Time

A Freddie Mac survey found that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to a record low 2.98% last week, leading to an increase in demand by homebuyers even as the number of available houses decreased. What do you think?

“Perfect timing, I’ ve been meaning to enter into an expensive long-term contract for a while now.” Ruby Sevier • Toothpick Whittler

“It’s depressing that mortgage rates are out there setting new records while I’m stuck inside my apartment doing nothing.” Albert Neaman • Pillow Consultant