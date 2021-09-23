MOSCOW—Calling it an exciting new transportation option for ursine performers on the go, authorities in Russia’s capital debuted its long-awaited BearShare bike sharing program exclusively for Asiatic circus bears, sources confirmed Thursday. “Whether they reside here, their troupe is just passing through, or they’ve fled a far-flung village to escape a cruel taskm aster , BearShare is an easy and cost-effective way for bears to get around Moscow,” said director Andrei Mironov, noting that the program’s 200 rental kiosks were built to withstand Moscow’s harsh winters as well as maulings and bite forces of up to 650 psi. “The bikes themselves are specially engineered to maximize comfort and efficiency, ensuring a smooth ride for every type of bear from the daily commuter to those who just want to peddle around in small circles. ” Mironov added that while a bike lock is included in the price, riders are expected to provide their own hats and tutus.