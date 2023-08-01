Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Whether the incident was humiliating, disappointing, or just two sad people laboriously smashing their disgusting bodies together in a fit of passion, Americans never forget their first time. The Onion examines the most common first sexual experiences by state.

Alabama

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Mandatory genital inspection

Alaska

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Dry humping for warmth

Arizona

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Getting jerked off by nurse at old people’s home

Arkansas

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Prematurely ejaculated on by Bill Clinton

California

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Handsy Nickelodeon producer

Colorado

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Tugjob during school shooter drill

Connecticut

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Masturbating in closet while maid makes bed

Delaware

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Making two clams kiss

Florida

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Girls Gone Wild taping

Georgia

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Everyone in family sharing one big bed so it’s game-on when the lights go out

Hawaii

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Unexpected visit from very horny dolphin

Idaho

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

With conversion therapy camp counselor

Illinois

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Taking pants off from being too full and figuring you may as well masturbate

Indiana

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Holding own hand

Iowa

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

With wife on wedding night and it was worth every second of the wait! We love you so much, Tabitha.

Kansas

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Pressing genitals against 160-mph tornado winds

Kentucky

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Rubbing butts together

Louisiana

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Getting fingered just as the levees burst during hurricane Katrina and always thinking it was your sins that caused it

Maine

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Grinding on L.L. Bean mannequin

Maryland

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

In basement of Comet Ping Pong

Massachusetts

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Cannot disclose due to settlement with archdiocese

Michigan

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Having every hole filled by robot on factory assembly line

Minnesota

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Apologizing 30 times during 15-second hand job

Mississippi

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Having their undercarriage tickled by a catfish’s whiskers while taking a dip in the bayou

Missouri

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Dual celebration for prom/wedding night

Montana

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Fish tugging on string tied to penis

Nebraska

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Seeing picture of Kool-Aid Man for first time

Nevada

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Teasing slot with tip of quarter

New Hampshire

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

A handjob in the movie theatre seeing Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire. Feeling yourself getting close to the edge as Harry dives underwater to save his friends during the Tri-Wizard tournament. Seeing Harry use the “ascendio” spell to shoot out of the Hogwarts lake will forever be burned into your young mind as it perfectly synced up to what was happening all over your pants. But then, suddenly, the rush of shame.

New Jersey

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Sex in a tanning bed

New Mexico

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Using a rattlesnake rattle as a vibrator

New York

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Routine stop-and-frisk

North Carolina

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Whatever she said happened, she’s lying

North Dakota

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Sex with the frozen body of a dead traveler

Ohio

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Covered up by Jim Jordan

Oklahoma

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Losing virginity at 16 and then becoming a born-again virgin and losing virginity again at 18 and becoming a born-again virgin again and losing virginity a third time at age 25

Oregon

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Sensually shaving moss off tumescent tree

Pennsylvania

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Unbelievably fucked-up Amish shit

Rhode Island

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Giving reach-around to polo horse

South Carolina

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Hooking up in last row of Klan meeting

South Dakota

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Whatever a great and profound loneliness hath wrought

Tennessee

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Grinding on partner through three inches of denim

Texas

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Big Mouth Billy Bass stuff

Utah

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Imagination running wild during Bible story

Vermont

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Sneaking into the adults-only flavor section at Ben and Jerry’s

Virginia

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

A crime

Washington

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Illicit bigfoot encounter

West Virginia

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Blowjob from a jar of loose teeth

Wisconsin

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Getting picked to spend seven minutes in heaven with bratwurst

Wyoming

Image for article titled Most Common First Sexual Experience By State

Watching two horses fuck

