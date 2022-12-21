We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Though it’s excessively rare, men do actually sometimes recognize that they have emotional issues and then seek to rectify them. When men attend therapy, here are the most common issues they bring up. Advertisement

Dad Died Or Whatever List slides Dad Died Or Whatever Not a huge deal, but if their dad just died that week they might want to shoot the shit about it for a sec. Advertisement

Mistress Is Being Needy List slides Mistress Is Being Needy Therapists often help men implement boundaries with the woman they’ve decided to ruin your marriage with. Advertisement

Intrusive Thoughts About Fighting Animals List slides Intrusive Thoughts About Fighting Animals Men often find it hard to focus due to obsessive thoughts about their ability to defeat various species of wildlife in hand-to-hand combat. Advertisement

Regis Envy List slides Regis Envy Eventually, every male mentions their envy of Regis Philbin. Advertisement

The Lingering Sense The Knicks Will Never Get Better List slides The Lingering Sense The Knicks Will Never Get Better While a rational fear, talking through the ups and downs can help. Advertisement

Can’t Get Comfortable List slides Can’t Get Comfortable Such a weird couch or chair thing, whatever you call it. Advertisement

Giraffes List slides Giraffes Men hate them, they don’t understand them, and they feel mocked by their height. Advertisement

Putting The Handle Of A Gun In Their Mouth List slides Putting The Handle Of A Gun In Their Mouth It can be difficult to talk about suicide, but a therapists can help men figure out which end of the gun to use to blow their brains out. Advertisement

Perpetual Oozing List slides Perpetual Oozing Many man can’t cope with their feelings of a purple, viscous, sludge pouring nonstop out of their orifices. Advertisement

What To Do For Lunch List slides What To Do For Lunch Hunger is often misdiagnosed in men as something requiring the help of a licensed therapist. Advertisement

Why The Mets Always Choke In The Playoffs Despite Their Talented Bullpen List slides Why The Mets Always Choke In The Playoffs Despite Their Talented Bullpen These unanswerable existential questions are especially difficult for men to grapple with. Advertisement

Significant Other Has Incompatible Mario Kart Character List slides Significant Other Has Incompatible Mario Kart Character One half of the couple playing as Bowser while the other plays as Toad could be indicative of larger issues that could lead to divorce down the line. Advertisement

Desire To Win Approval Of Bruce Springsteen List slides Desire To Win Approval Of Bruce Springsteen Men often build their whole life around getting just one kind word from the rock icon and are devastated that it never arrives. Advertisement

Smart House (1999) List slides Smart House (1999) Most men in therapy deeply relate to the film Smart House, which follows a boy genius who is so desperate to stop his single father from dating that he creates and programs a smart home to be his surrogate mother. Advertisement

Girlfriend Resistant To Gaslighting List slides Girlfriend Resistant To Gaslighting Therapy can help men pinpoint new and creative ways to manipulate the women closest to them. Advertisement

Being Bullied for Having Enormous Penis List slides Being Bullied for Having Enormous Penis Therapists understand that being called “horse dick” for five years can really destroy a man’s self-esteem. Advertisement

Therapist Keeps Talking Game Is On List slides Therapist Keeps Talking Game Is On Men absolutely hate it when therapists ask about their relationship with their parents right when the big game is on. Advertisement

Succeeding In Battle List slides Succeeding In Battle Most men are insecure about their lancing prowess, and many of those same men tend towards a corrosive lifestyle of performance-enhancing potions and spells. Advertisement

This Nothing Like The Sopranos List slides This Nothing Like The Sopranos When does therapy start getting juicy like in the show? Advertisement

Constant Sense of Sadness Due to Modern Society’s Contradictory Messaging About Masculinity List slides Constant Sense of Sadness Due to Modern Society’s Contradictory Messaging About Masculinity Have they tried booze? Advertisement

Being Conditioned From A Young Age To Equate Vulnerability With Weakness List slides Being Conditioned From A Young Age To Equate Vulnerability With Weakness Many men suffering from toxic masculinity learn through therapy that they need to stop being little bitches and grow a pair. Advertisement

Frustration Over Mandated Counseling After Vehicular Manslaughter Conviction List slides Frustration Over Mandated Counseling After Vehicular Manslaughter Conviction You drunkenly kill one guy with your car and suddenly everyone thinks you’re crazy. Advertisement

Wife Won’t Shut The Fuck Up List slides Wife Won’t Shut The Fuck Up It’s good to seek professional help when the old bitch is on the rag. Advertisement

Not Having Any Success Following Women Into Dark Alleys List slides Not Having Any Success Following Women Into Dark Alleys It’s hard for creepy men to find any romantic prospects. Advertisement

Forming an E7#9 Guitar Chord List slides Forming an E7#9 Guitar Chord You have to use all your fingers to do the chord, and if you can’t do it, you can’t play ‘Purple Haze’ the right way. Advertisement

The Amish List slides The Amish Why don’t they just use electricity? Who could it possibly hurt? These questions haunt all men. Advertisement