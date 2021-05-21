Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Slideshow

Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

With summer fast approaching, it’s time to pick up a shovel, head to a nursery, and spend hundreds of dollars on plants you will inevitably kill. Here are some of the most common mistakes made by home gardeners, and how to avoid them.

Advertisement

2 / 22

Eating What You Grow

Eating What You Grow

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Don’t mistake the dirty plants you grow out of the earth for the edible ones you can get in the supermarket.

Advertisement

3 / 22

Not Getting Enough Direct Strobe Light

Not Getting Enough Direct Strobe Light

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Plants are big-time partiers and love a good rave, so be sure to give them plenty of direct strobe light to keep their biological processes raging all night long.

Advertisement

4 / 22

Using Your Own Fecal Matter as Fertilizer

Using Your Own Fecal Matter as Fertilizer

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

You did what?

Advertisement

5 / 22

Placing Plants That Used To Date Too Close Together

Placing Plants That Used To Date Too Close Together

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Many plants have recently gone through some terrible breakups, so be sure to space those couples out as to avoid any bickering.

Advertisement

6 / 22

Forgetting To Trap The Minotaur

Forgetting To Trap The Minotaur

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Without building a proper labyrinth, the half-man half-bull in your backyard could run wild and wreak havoc on your neighborhood.

Advertisement

7 / 22

Giving Into Temptation

Giving Into Temptation

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Many first-time garden owners take on more than they bargained for by eating from the forbidden tree of knowledge and being cursed to a lifetime of toil.

Advertisement

8 / 22

Co-Sleeping

Co-Sleeping

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

While co-sleeping with plants may provide you temporary peace of mind, it’s much healthier in the long run to simply outfit them with monitors and let them spend the night on their own.

Advertisement

9 / 22

Pentium Processors

Pentium Processors

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Most first-time gardeners think that you need to begin by planting Pentium Dual-Core E2140s, but experts know that you need to have a thriving, fertilized plot before they’ll successfully take root.

Advertisement

10 / 22

Overpaying Day Laborers

Overpaying Day Laborers

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Double-check with fellow employers to make sure you’re not getting swindled.

Advertisement

11 / 22

Not Including Plants To Attract Grandmas

Not Including Plants To Attract Grandmas

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Grandmas are incredibly helpful around the garden, so colorful, scented plants like begonias have actually evolved to attract them from miles away.

Advertisement

12 / 22

Living In An Apartment

Living In An Apartment

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Nice try.

Advertisement

13 / 22

High-Deductible Plant Insurance

High-Deductible Plant Insurance

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Having small monthly payments may seem like a good idea, but you don’t want to get stuck with a huge bill after rushing a tomato seedling to the emergency room.

Advertisement

14 / 22

Allowing Your Plants To Open Carry

Allowing Your Plants To Open Carry

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Many vegetables and herbs actually produce natural insecticides and pesticides, and do not need semiautomatic weapons to protect themselves.

Advertisement

15 / 22

Forcing Your Plants To Sign NDAs

Forcing Your Plants To Sign NDAs

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

If you don’t feel like your plants can talk to the press, then your problems are probably far worse than under-fertilizing and overwatering.

Advertisement

16 / 22

Curfews

Curfews

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Your plants are never going to learn responsibility if you demand they be back in their pots by 10 p.m. sharp.

Advertisement

17 / 22

Failing To Update To The Latest Soil

Failing To Update To The Latest Soil

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Many people ignore the countless push updates telling them to update their soil to newer editions of peat, leaving their plots vulnerable and prone to viruses.

Advertisement

18 / 22

Illegal Doping

Illegal Doping

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

The International Olympic Committee banned dozens of Russian gardeners from the 2018 Winter Games after they were caught pumping plants with illegal fertilizers.

Advertisement

19 / 22

Choosing An Uninhabitable Planet

Choosing An Uninhabitable Planet

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Now that Earth’s climate has become inhospitable, home gardeners should consider traveling to other solar systems to find water-based planets to plant their gardens.

Advertisement

20 / 22

Accidentally Pressing Self-Destruct

Accidentally Pressing Self-Destruct

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Trust us, it may be tempting, but the last thing you want to do is press that blinking red button on the stem of your plants.

Advertisement

21 / 22

Shaming Your Plants For Aphids

Shaming Your Plants For Aphids

Illustration for article titled Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners

Hey, you had crabs.

Advertisement

22 / 22