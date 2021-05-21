With summer fast approaching, it’s time to pick up a shovel, head to a nursery, and spend hundreds of dollars on plants you will inevitably kill. Here are some of the most common mistakes made by home gardeners, and how to avoid them.
With summer fast approaching, it’s time to pick up a shovel, head to a nursery, and spend hundreds of dollars on plants you will inevitably kill. Here are some of the most common mistakes made by home gardeners, and how to avoid them.
2 / 22
Eating What You Grow
Eating What You Grow
Don’t mistake the dirty plants you grow out of the earth for the edible ones you can get in the supermarket.
3 / 22
Not Getting Enough Direct Strobe Light
Not Getting Enough Direct Strobe Light
Plants are big-time partiers and love a good rave, so be sure to give them plenty of direct strobe light to keep their biological processes raging all night long.
4 / 22
Using Your Own Fecal Matter as Fertilizer
Using Your Own Fecal Matter as Fertilizer
You did what?
5 / 22
Placing Plants That Used To Date Too Close Together
Placing Plants That Used To Date Too Close Together
Many plants have recently gone through some terrible breakups, so be sure to space those couples out as to avoid any bickering.
6 / 22
Forgetting To Trap The Minotaur
Forgetting To Trap The Minotaur
Without building a proper labyrinth, the half-man half-bull in your backyard could run wild and wreak havoc on your neighborhood.
7 / 22
Giving Into Temptation
Giving Into Temptation
Many first-time garden owners take on more than they bargained for by eating from the forbidden tree of knowledge and being cursed to a lifetime of toil.
8 / 22
Co-Sleeping
Co-Sleeping
While co-sleeping with plants may provide you temporary peace of mind, it’s much healthier in the long run to simply outfit them with monitors and let them spend the night on their own.
9 / 22
Pentium Processors
Pentium Processors
Most first-time gardeners think that you need to begin by planting Pentium Dual-Core E2140s, but experts know that you need to have a thriving, fertilized plot before they’ll successfully take root.
10 / 22
Overpaying Day Laborers
Overpaying Day Laborers
Double-check with fellow employers to make sure you’re not getting swindled.
11 / 22
Not Including Plants To Attract Grandmas
Not Including Plants To Attract Grandmas
Grandmas are incredibly helpful around the garden, so colorful, scented plants like begonias have actually evolved to attract them from miles away.
12 / 22
Living In An Apartment
Living In An Apartment
Nice try.
13 / 22
High-Deductible Plant Insurance
High-Deductible Plant Insurance
Having small monthly payments may seem like a good idea, but you don’t want to get stuck with a huge bill after rushing a tomato seedling to the emergency room.
14 / 22
Allowing Your Plants To Open Carry
Allowing Your Plants To Open Carry
Many vegetables and herbs actually produce natural insecticides and pesticides, and do not need semiautomatic weapons to protect themselves.
15 / 22
Forcing Your Plants To Sign NDAs
Forcing Your Plants To Sign NDAs
If you don’t feel like your plants can talk to the press, then your problems are probably far worse than under-fertilizing and overwatering.
16 / 22
Curfews
Curfews
Your plants are never going to learn responsibility if you demand they be back in their pots by 10 p.m. sharp.
17 / 22
Failing To Update To The Latest Soil
Failing To Update To The Latest Soil
Many people ignore the countless push updates telling them to update their soil to newer editions of peat, leaving their plots vulnerable and prone to viruses.
18 / 22
Illegal Doping
Illegal Doping
The International Olympic Committee banned dozens of Russian gardeners from the 2018 Winter Games after they were caught pumping plants with illegal fertilizers.
19 / 22
Choosing An Uninhabitable Planet
Choosing An Uninhabitable Planet
Now that Earth’s climate has become inhospitable, home gardeners should consider traveling to other solar systems to find water-based planets to plant their gardens.
20 / 22
Accidentally Pressing Self-Destruct
Accidentally Pressing Self-Destruct
Trust us, it may be tempting, but the last thing you want to do is press that blinking red button on the stem of your plants.
21 / 22
Shaming Your Plants For Aphids
Shaming Your Plants For Aphids
Hey, you had crabs.
22 / 22
All slides
- Most Common Mistakes Made By Home Gardeners
- Eating What You Grow
- Not Getting Enough Direct Strobe Light
- Using Your Own Fecal Matter as Fertilizer
- Placing Plants That Used To Date Too Close Together
- Forgetting To Trap The Minotaur
- Giving Into Temptation
- Co-Sleeping
- Pentium Processors
- Overpaying Day Laborers
- Not Including Plants To Attract Grandmas
- Living In An Apartment
- High-Deductible Plant Insurance
- Allowing Your Plants To Open Carry
- Forcing Your Plants To Sign NDAs
- Curfews
- Failing To Update To The Latest Soil
- Illegal Doping
- Choosing An Uninhabitable Planet
- Accidentally Pressing Self-Destruct
- Shaming Your Plants For Aphids