Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Local

Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

With an increasing number of people seeking professional help to address intimacy issues, The Onion examines the most common questions that sex therapists get asked.

Advertisement

2 / 25

“This session comes with a happy ending, right?”

“This session comes with a happy ending, right?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Be cool, man. It does, but you’re supposed to talk in code.

Advertisement

3 / 25

“Does it make you uncomfortable if I talk about kissing and hugging?”

“Does it make you uncomfortable if I talk about kissing and hugging?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Ewww—yes!

Advertisement

4 / 25

“How often is this couch cleaned?”

“How often is this couch cleaned?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

What do you think the tarp is for?

Advertisement

5 / 25

“Is God real?”

“Is God real?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Yes, and he’s always having sex.

Advertisement

6 / 25

“Will I die from being too horny?”

“Will I die from being too horny?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Probably not, but if so, sex therapists also train extensively in end-of-life care.

Advertisement

7 / 25

“Have you ever had sex?”

“Have you ever had sex?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Every sex therapist is required to put in at least 1,000 hours of sex experience to earn their degree.

Advertisement

8 / 25

“Maybe you and I should have sex so my wife can see what she’s doing wrong?”

“Maybe you and I should have sex so my wife can see what she’s doing wrong?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

It’s important to remember the sex therapist is a seasoned professional, and therefore should always make the first move.

Advertisement

9 / 25

“Do you accept my insurance?”

“Do you accept my insurance?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Your insurance doesn’t even cover regular therapy.

Advertisement

10 / 25

“Oh my God. What came out of my penis? What is that?”

“Oh my God. What came out of my penis? What is that?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

No matter how old you are, watching semen fly out of your penis will never get less scary.

Advertisement

11 / 25

“Do you validate parking?”

“Do you validate parking?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

They should put up a sign or something if they’re sick of hearing this one.

Advertisement

12 / 25

“Can a Fleshlight be used to store soup?”

“Can a Fleshlight be used to store soup?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Lots of people in sex therapy run out of Tupperware. It’s perfectly normal.

Advertisement

13 / 25

“My penis gets too hard—could that be because of Zweibel-brand Virility Supplements?”

“My penis gets too hard—could that be because of Zweibel-brand Virility Supplements?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Sex therapists are happy to answer that those who navigate to store.TheOnion.com are more likely to get painfully hard through Zweibel Magnum Supplements and that their erection could cause their girlfriend to explode.

Advertisement

14 / 25

“How’s my ticker looking, doc?”

“How’s my ticker looking, doc?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

You’re paying her $200 per hour. Might as well get some medical advice thrown in for free.

Advertisement

15 / 25

“I’ve heard that confidence is key and it’s all about attitude in the bedroom. Are these the best ways to drive men wild?”

“I’ve heard that confidence is key and it’s all about attitude in the bedroom. Are these the best ways to drive men wild?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

No, you fucking dipshit. It’s all about taking control and paying attention to the ears.

Advertisement

16 / 25

“Should all this crying be turning me on?”

“Should all this crying be turning me on?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Definitely! Next question.

Advertisement

17 / 25

“I want to put my penis inside a poppy seed bun, top it with chili and diced onions, and feed it to a raccoon. Am I normal?”

“I want to put my penis inside a poppy seed bun, top it with chili and diced onions, and feed it to a raccoon. Am I normal?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Everyone has sexual fantasies about feeding their penis to woodland critters.

Advertisement

18 / 25

“Can you dead-lift a Ford F-150?”

“Can you dead-lift a Ford F-150?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Not exactly sure why so many people feel the need to ask their sex therapists about this, but it’s useful information to have nonetheless.

Advertisement

19 / 25

“I’m a baby in my universe. I’ll live forever.”

“I’m a baby in my universe. I’ll live forever.”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Um, is that a question?

Advertisement

20 / 25

“Do you have sex with your clients?”

“Do you have sex with your clients?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

You’re thinking of a psychologist.

Advertisement

21 / 25

“Can I tell you all the animals I’ve had sex with?”

“Can I tell you all the animals I’ve had sex with?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Be warned, this is not covered by therapist-client confidentiality. If you say anything other than human or donkey, your therapist is legally required to tell the authorities.

Advertisement

22 / 25

“My penis is anthropomorphic. Is that normal?”

“My penis is anthropomorphic. Is that normal?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

Big eyes, beady eyes, top hat and cane, or a pair of Groucho Marx glasses—there’s no right way for an anthropomorphic penis to look.

Advertisement

23 / 25

“It’s the sex?”

“It’s the sex?”

Image for article titled Most Common Questions Sex Therapists Get Asked

It’s the sex.

Advertisement

24 / 25

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Most Popular Sex Toys In Every State

Biggest Misconceptions Men Have About Sexual Reproduction

Questions You Should 100% Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

25 / 25