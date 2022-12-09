Here are the most dramatic, crazy, and unexpected ways that celebrities have announced they have a baby currently living inside them.
When Sarah Jessica Parker Blinked The Word ‘Pregnant’ In Morse Code On Sex And The City
The actress’s famous on-air pregnancy was subtly disclosed via a series of rapid blinks during a brunch scene.
When Blake Lively Dressed Like A Mummy
Lively revealed her fourth pregnancy by slowly unraveling all the toilet paper until her bump was in view.
Beyoncé At The 2011 VMAs
Queen Bey shocked the world on live TV when she revealed that she had slept with her less interesting husband Jay-Z at some point earlier that year.
When Nick Cannon Announced That Everyone Is Pregnant
Though it was surprising that everyone in America was now carrying the child of the Wild ’N Out host, it was hardly shocking.
When Jessica Simpson Sent Out ‘We’re Expecting’ Postcards To Every U.S. Citizen
Most Americans saw right through this pathetic attempt to solicit as many baby gifts as possible.
When Emily Blunt Tweeted Out, ‘Guess I’ll Be Dropping A Fat Meat Load Any Day Now’
The public couldn’t believe she’d successfully hidden the fat load of meat for so long.
All Candidates In 2020 Democratic Primary Debate Display Baby Bumps
In a show of party solidarity, all six candidates ended the Feb. 19, 2020, debate by lifting their shirts and revealing full, round tummies.
When Kate Hudson Announced Her Pregnancy By Releasing Line Of Sports Bras For Babies
Even die-hard Fabletics customers felt these did nothing to flatter babies’ curves.
When Queen Elizabeth Puked On Live Television
The world discovered Elizabeth II’s morning sickness via a BBC broadcast of the knighting of Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
When Macy Gray Vomited Into Bucket Marked ‘Pregnant’ On Last Call With Carson Daly
Daly struggled to gain an audience and would often resort to gross-out stunts mixed with celebrity news.
When Nermal Showed Pregnant Belly In 2nd Panel Of Garfield
The comic started innocently enough with Garfield talking about hating lasagna, and readers were shocked to see Nermal reveal his pregnancy shortly thereafter.
Meghan McCain On The View
The TV host tearfully announced her pregnancy live on ABC’s The View, weeping as she revealed the father was not her father, John McCain.
Betsy Ross Stitches The First American Flag
Historians agree the stars were actually the seamstress’s announcement of her 13th pregnancy of the Revolutionary War.
When Paula Abdul Gave Birth To Twins During William Hung’s American Idol Audition
Hung’s notorious 2004 off-key audition overshadowed the fact that Abdul, who didn’t even know she was pregnant, delivered healthy twins at the judges table.
When The Statue Of Liberty Took Maternity Leave
Few knew the iconic statue was pregnant beneath her gown until she abruptly disappeared from her pedestal for six months.
When Eve Told The Serpent She Was Pregnant Before Adam
Adam was, frankly, pretty pissed when he found out that he was the second living creature to learn of Eve’s pregnancy.
When Demi Moore Posed Naked On The Cover Of Vanity Fair
Readers were both outraged and disgusted to learn that a pregnant woman could turn them on.
Rebel Wilson Keeping Pregnancy A Secret Until After Her Child Was Born
The public was understandably irate, as it is entitled to multiple updates throughout each celebrity pregnancy.
