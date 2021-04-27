Most Controversial Elections In Other Countries

You might think the U.S. political system is crazy after the 2020 election, but it’s nothing compared to elections around the world. Here are some of the most heated and disputed transfers of power from all over the globe.
2017Honduran Election
In a marginally close race between Juan Orlando Hernández and Salvador Nasralla, the Honduran citizens watched with bated breath as the victor was determined on national TV by a CIA coin toss.
2004 Ukrainian Election
Following a tense standoff between Viktor Yushchenko and Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych, citizens were allowed to vote for whoever they wanted, as long as they were willing to be poisoned for it.
Pretty Much Every Election On The Continent Of Africa From 1991-Present
Okay, you might want to sit down for these.
2019 United Kingdom General Election
This landslide for the Conservative Party shocked millions who, despite being plugged in politically, were totally unaware the United Kingdom was having an election that year.
2005 Iraqi Parliamentary Election
This controversial election to fill 275 parliamentary seats was supposed to affirm that the U.S. invasion of Iraq was a great idea, but it did not exactly work out that way.
2009 Liechtenstein General Election
The results of this election left many in the international community wondering what exactly government officials do in a country so small.
1952 Iranian Legislative Election
When Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh persisted with plans to nationalize the oil industry, millions descended on Tehran demanding the CIA intervene.
2015 Blaine County PTA Presidential Election
Betty Johnson’s mom brought homemade fudge for the parents, but that was strictly against the rules.
2018 Brazilian Presidential Election
After a surprise win against former president Luiz da Silva, Jair Bolsonaro retaliated against the Amazon rain forest, which had vehemently campaigned against him.
2020 Venezuelan Presidential Election
Maduro claimed victory in elections boycotted by the most influential opposition politicians, leading the U.S. to question their own insufficient interference tactics.
1952 British Monarchy Coronation
Cronyism was rampant during the accession of Elizabeth II to the throne.
2000 Yugoslavian Presidential Election
After losing the election by only a narrow margin, Slobodan Milošević proved that a little ethnic cleansing can go a long way towards endearing yourself to voters.
2017 People Magazine’s Sexiest Man
Seriously, Blake Shelton? What the fuck?
1978 Vatican Papal Election
Questions of divine nepotism were raised as power was transferred from John Paul I to his son, John Paul II.
2006 Ugandan General Election
President Yoweri Museveni was accused of cheating his way back to power despite him testing negative for anabolic steroids.
1966 United Kingdom Royal Election
Although he was considered a poor fit for the role and generally unpopular, heavy governmental favoritism saw Charles be elected as Prince of Wales.
1933 Serbian Parliamentary Election
Take our word for it, this one was a doozy.
1969 Outer Space Referendum
After landing on the moon, head of the Apollo 11 Party Neil Armstrong, declared himself the outright victor and supreme ruler of all things Moon.
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
I mean, no reason not to get a jump on this one, right?
