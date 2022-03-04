This shot-for-shot plagiarization of the season 5 episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation showed that the Euphoria writers aren’t afraid to go there.
“Plagiarized Degrassi’ (Season 1, Episode 7)
“Plagiarized Degrassi’ (Season 1, Episode 7)
“Do Drugs Or Else You’re A Fucking, Pussy, Kids. Seriously, Fuck What Your Parents Say, It’s So Easy To Find Drugs. Weed, Alcohol, Cigarettes, Something To Inhale, Whatever” (Season 1 and Season 2)
“Do Drugs Or Else You’re A Fucking, Pussy, Kids. Seriously, Fuck What Your Parents Say, It’s So Easy To Find Drugs. Weed, Alcohol, Cigarettes, Something To Inhale, Whatever” (Season 1 and Season 2)
Basically the whole show is this.
“The Lost Keys” (Season 1, Episode 4)
“The Lost Keys” (Season 1, Episode 4)
The show proved it’s willing to portray difficult and risque topics when Nate loses his keys.
“Pilot” (Pilot)
“Pilot” (Pilot)
Most were skeptical of Euphoria’s potential after the pilot episode featured a brief introduction to the main characters Rue, Jules, Fez, and Kat, before depicting each of these characters all dying violently in a fire that raged for the majority of the pilot’s 54-minute runtime.
“Sam Levinson Forces The Crew To Work A 19-Hour Day Doing Reshoots” (Season 1, Episode 8)
“Sam Levinson Forces The Crew To Work A 19-Hour Day Doing Reshoots” (Season 1, Episode 8)
The showrunner keeping the crew and several members of the cast past midnight to film take after take of a throwaway scene in the school cafeteria is still one of the show’s most contentious moments to date.
“Revenge” (Season 1, Episode 7)
“Revenge” (Season 1, Episode 7)
Many anti-drug advocates were deeply offended at Euphoria’s fourth episode, which featured the main characters tracking down and physically assaulting McGruff the Crime Dog.
“Rue Isn’t Naked For Even A Second” (Season 2, Episode 6)
“Rue Isn’t Naked For Even A Second” (Season 2, Episode 6)
We wanna see ASS all the way to the HOLE. We want PERKY HIGH SCHOOL TITS. We want SLIMY YOUTH SEX. We wanna see Rue FUCKED FROM ALL ANGLES. Why would the show stoke controversy by blue-ballsing us like that?
“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” (Season 1, Episode 8)
“Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” (Season 1, Episode 8)
Viewers and critics alike were utterly perplexed when instead of airing an episode continuing the narrative of Rue battling drug addiction, Euphoria creators opted instead to air the pilot episode of Mad Men.
“Lava Lamp” (Special Episode 2)
“Lava Lamp” (Special Episode 2)
After an intense, raw portrayal of the hopelessness of addiction across season one, writer and director Sam Levinson wanted to take a moment to remind users there’s plenty of harmless, cool stuff associated with drugs as well.
“The One Where Joey Moves Out” (Season 1, Episode 4)
“The One Where Joey Moves Out” (Season 1, Episode 4)
Longtime roommates Jules and Joey part ways. Phoebe, Rachel, and Rue decide to get tattoos. Nate adopts a monkey.
“Yama Hama, Doth Mine Eyes Deceive Me Or Is Cassie Packing Heat In The Boob Department” (Season 1, Episode 1)
“Yama Hama, Doth Mine Eyes Deceive Me Or Is Cassie Packing Heat In The Boob Department” (Season 1, Episode 1)
Showrunner Sam Levinson worked closely with actress Sydney Sweeney to tastefully address her huge knockers up front.
“Thank God For Libman’s” (Season 2, Episode 3)
“Thank God For Libman’s” (Season 2, Episode 3)
Widely panned for bowing to corporate pressures, “Thank God For Libman’s” follows Cassie and Maddie as they use Libman’s products to clean various stains up from a drug-fueled bender.
“Dictator Glizzy” (Season 2, Episode 8)
“Dictator Glizzy” (Season 2, Episode 8)
After a devastating breakup, Kat moves on to date a mysterious new student at East Highland High, Libyan Dictator Muammar Al-Qadhdhāfī.
“Naked Like Lena” (Season 1, Episode 5)
“Naked Like Lena” (Season 1, Episode 5)
Somehow, Lena Dunham stumbled her way onto the set and proceeded to silently stand naked in the background of several scenes.
“The Globetrotters” (Season 2, Episode 4)
“The Globetrotters” (Season 2, Episode 4)
After their van breaks down in East Highland, the Harlem Globetrotters face off against Rue, Jule, and the rest of the gang in a championship for the ages!
“You Give Up” (Season 1, Episode 4)
“You Give Up” (Season 1, Episode 4)
After another episode whether the cast gets high and has mental breakdowns in soft-focus, you kind of just decide this isn’t worth your time.
“Judd Apatow Threatens Sam Levinson If He Doesn’t Cast His Sweet Baby In This Show” (Season 1, Episode 3)
“Judd Apatow Threatens Sam Levinson If He Doesn’t Cast His Sweet Baby In This Show” (Season 1, Episode 3)
In behind-the-scenes recordings, Judd Apatow smashes through Sam Levinson’s office with a four iron as the ducking showrunner weeps and agrees to cast Maude.
“The Next Episode” (Season 2, Episode 6)
“The Next Episode” (Season 2, Episode 6)
All the characters take turns making their bellies look like mouths and pretending to eat different things with them.
“Batman” (Season 2, Episode 10)
“Batman” (Season 2, Episode 10)
In the season finale, Batman comes and teaches all the largely silent teens a valuable lesson about how crime doesn’t pay.
“Like The Mighty River” (Season 1, Episode 12)
“Like The Mighty River” (Season 1, Episode 12)
Rue and Fezco struggle to make sense of the Israel-Palestine conflict after Ashtray returns from birthright a militant zionist swearing fealty to the IDF.
“The Biggest Dang Squash In The County” (Season 1, Episode 9)
“The Biggest Dang Squash In The County” (Season 1, Episode 9)
It’s finally time for the summer’s annual 4-H fair and can’t nobody hardly wait to see whose squash will bring home the blue ribbon. Nate Jacobs takes a lickin’ in the pie-eating contest, while Lexi and Cassie eat so much cotton candy they damn near can’t see straight!
“The New Hat” (Season 2, Episode 5)
“The New Hat” (Season 2, Episode 5)
Jules gets a new hat.
“The Summary Episode” (Season 2, Episode 15)
“The Summary Episode” (Season 2, Episode 15)
The episode consists of nothing but a placard with the blurb “As relationships with mothers are tested, Rue tries to recover; Lexi questions the possible backlash from her play, and Nate celebrates his new-found freedom,” written on it in marker.
“I Celebrate Myself, And Sing Myself, And What I Assume You Shall Assume, For Every Atom Belonging To Me As Good Belongs To You. I Loafe And Invite My Soul…” (Season 1, Episode 5)
“I Celebrate Myself, And Sing Myself, And What I Assume You Shall Assume, For Every Atom Belonging To Me As Good Belongs To You. I Loafe And Invite My Soul…” (Season 1, Episode 5)
HBO Max crashed after creator Sam Levinson attempted to name the episode after all 14,500 words of Walt Whitman’s Song Of Myself.
“Family Guy Crossover Special” (Season 1, Special Episode)
“Family Guy Crossover Special” (Season 1, Special Episode)
Though some loved seeing all their favorite characters together on one screen, many saw Peter Griffin and Brian making guest appearances as struggling high school students strung out on drugs as merely a cash grab.