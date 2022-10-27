The current GOP Senate candidate and former TV doctor has a long history of endorsing medical procedures that many have called “questionable” or “pseudoscience.” Here are the most controversial medical claims made by Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Lavender Soap Can Stop A Bullet
Oz said he himself wore a bar of lavender soap on a chain around his neck to stop any bullet from penetrating his heart.
The Only Cure For Erectile Dysfunction Is Propping Your Penis Up With A Stick
Just because it works for him doesn’t mean it works for everyone.
Red Bull Gives You Wings
At this point, Dr. Oz was really just repeating things he heard on TV, like this iconic Red Bull slogan, and making serious medical claims about them.
Ain’t No Way All That Ass Can Fit In Those Jeans
Any state-licensed physician like Oz should know that that round, juicy ass is absolutely perfect for those skintight pants.
The Human Body Needs 10 Houses To Live In
Ideally, according to Oz, the properties should be spread across at least four states with varying tax laws.
Chemo Doesn’t Work On Bald People Because They Don’t Have Any Hair To Lose
While the Senate candidate might not publicly admit it, the human body grows hair in other places, too.
Insisting That Toes Should Be Called ‘Foot Fingers’
Though not widely accepted in the medical community, this dangerous term has been adopted by his most loyal viewers.
Each Gatorade Color Has A Unique Set Of Medicinal Properties
Everyone knows that the red Gatorade is the only one with healing powers.
Yoshi Wouldn’t Walk Like That
Longtime fans will never forget the episode in which Dr. Oz went on a 25-minute rant about how a body like that could never exist under God or science.
Donald Trump Is The Fastest Man In The World
When Dr. Oz invited Trump on his show in 2016, some were suspicious when he lauded the candidate’s trim, athletic build and his supposed ability to run a sub-four-minute mile.
Dogs Can’t Feel Pain
Oz has repeatedly claimed that the over 300 dogs he killed at Columbia University’s medical school were letting out yelps of sexual pleasure.
The Human Body Only Has 18 Bones
Apparently they don’t teach all the bones at University Of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.
Multiple Organ Transplants For Indigestion
Oz has repeatedly and dangerously stated that the stomach and most of the GI tract should be replaced in the event of even a small tummy ache.
People Over 50 Should Be Getting Colonoscopies Every Day
Doubling down on his recommendations for midlife cancer screenings, the doctor claimed that the only true way to prevent colon cancer was to build colonoscopies into your daily routine.
Turn The Food Pyramid Upside Down, Now Three Quarters To The Left, Now Just A Smidge Back To The Right, Now It’s Perfect!
Oz’s revised food pyramid was declared “legitimately odd” by the FDA.
Green Coffee Can Help You Lose Weight, Clear Up Your Skin, and Improve Your Karate
Actually, more rigorous, long-term studies are needed to confirm that raw coffee extract can strengthen your skill in the exquisite art of the open hand.
When He Is Elected To The Senate, He Will Fight For The Rights Of All Pennsylvanians
While not technically a medical claim, this statement is complete bullshit.
He Is A Doctor
He is a television personality.