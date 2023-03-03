Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

Politics

Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off this week. The Onion examines the most controversial statements made by CPAC speakers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rick Scott

Rick Scott

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“You can use my head as an eraser if you rub the paper hard enough.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“America’s healthcare system is long overdue for some sort of rewards program for frequent visitors. Or they should at least consider honoring punch cards from other countries’ hospitals.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Teddy. Tedzo. The Tarantula. T-Bone, of course. Anything, really, to get you to stop calling me Theodore Chode Boy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Hey, hands off Nestor. If you want a suspiciously attractive Cuban son, you’re going to have to adopt your own.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I call my girlfriend ‘Mommy,’ and thanks to the First Amendment, there isn’t anything she can do to stop me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Chaya Raichik

Chaya Raichik

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I’m not a journalist. I’m not a politician. I’m just an average woman who saw gay people existing and decided to do something about it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I am not bothered by the allegations against CPAC chair Matt Schlapp. Matt is a good man, and I would let him grope my son if he wanted to.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian Gorka

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Enough is enough. Everyone who was not born here must leave immediately. I’ll go last, though.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I killed a guy with my car once. Or at least I think I did. Didn’t check to see if he was still alive, but at the speed I was going…”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“My papa was an EBT card. My mama was a raccoon who swallowed a heroin needle.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Candace Owens

Candace Owens

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“If I could ask you all to please turn your cell phones off and stop calling the police on me for the remainder of my speech, I’d really appreciate it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mike Braun

Mike Braun

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Nobody fucks like Mike Braun.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Penny Nance, CEO Of The Concerned Women For America

Penny Nance, CEO Of The Concerned Women For America

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Can we wrap this panel up early? I’m running late for my abortion.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I am here to request a wife. I have a wife, but I would like a second wife. There are many wife types here, and I am interested in a wifing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“All right, girls only get five seconds to talk, so I’ll make this quick. Blacks and whites should be segregate—”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Erik Prince

Erik Prince

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“We need to build up the Republican bench. I see a lot of young Republicans here who haven’t even started a company of mercenaries who slaughtered unarmed Iraqis, and that needs to change.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“For the parents in the crowd, the daycare is located in room 1506 at the downtown Marriott. Say you’re a friend of Mr. Gaetz, if they ask.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tommy Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Hello, Hollywood, and thank you for inviting me to the Oscars.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“I miss Gavin.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Diana Harshbarger

Diana Harshbarger

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“[bellowed] Harshbarger.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bathroom Attendant

Bathroom Attendant

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Hold on, there, buddy. You have to check in at the genitals table for a wristband first.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert

Image for article titled Most Controversial Statements By CPAC Speakers

“Wow, a speaker at CPAC. Pretty incredible, right? Guess Freaky Lauren isn’t such a freak after all, huh? All these important people seem to think I’m cool enough to talk at CPAC. Maybe everyone I knew growing up were the freaks? They’re the freaks. Not me.”

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Best Bios From The Conservatives-Only Online Dating Site “The Right Stuff”

Conservative Commentators You Never Knew Started In Hollywood

Back To Homepage

Advertisement