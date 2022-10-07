Jason Calacanis

“Holy shit crazy insight came to me last nite: what if you took Twitter private and then deleted the entire website and bought a pigeon and named it Twitter and then users could sign up via the blockchain to deliver their Tweets to each other, pigeon style, and the pigeon is also on the blockchain (digital pigeon???). I already got serious $$$$$ lined up from [BlackRock CEO Larry] Fink so let me know when you’re on board!”