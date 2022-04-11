Mental health influencers may seem as if they have all the answers, but the truth is, they’re just as depressed and stupid as you are. If you’re on TikTok, do everything you can to avoid these dangerous mental health trends.
Hitting Your Head With A Mallet Over And Over And Over Again
Hundreds of TikTok accounts swear by this dangerous cure for depression and encourage viewers to do the same while saying, “Stupid, stupid, stupid.”
The ‘Stop Taking Your Meds For A Week’ Challenge
On the plus side, flushing your mood stabilizers down the toilet is a great way to tell if you actually needed them or not.
Psychiatric Patient Fails
While these videos of psych ward patients sprinting down halls naked and jumping out windows are amusing, this is pretty much a textbook HIPAA violation.
Self-Diagnosing
There’s no way to get a full understanding of mental illness from a few seconds on TikTok, but luckily there are much longer videos available on YouTube.
Trepanation
Parents should absolutely warn their children against TikTokers who promote the antiquated practice of drilling a hole in one’s skull to “let the depression out.”
Developing Friendships
Engaging with fellow peers on TikTok cruelly deceives teens into believing there’s more than crushing loneliness waiting for them in adulthood.
Holding It All In
While many believe holding it all in is a new mental health trend, it’s actually more like a less respectable version of Stoicism.
Zoloft French Toast
Home cooks can’t stop making this viral recipe for strawberry cream-cheese French toast that’s absolutely chock-full of antidepressants.
Agoraphobia Glow Up
It’s accurate but dangerous for people to think that not leaving the house for 10 months will give them absolutely gorgeous skin.
Seeking The Help of A Licensed Mental Health Professional
Just like every trend on TikTok, the belief that an advanced degree and specialized training matters is total bullshit.
Valium Prank
Experts are warning parents to be on the lookout for a prank in which kids fill balloons with Valium and pop them over their most anxious friends.
Using Intermittent Fasting To Fix Low Self-Esteem
You fucking idiot, fasting only fixes Bipolar I.
Pretend You Have Tourette’s Dance
Not only could this give your teen Tourette’s, but it’s also downright offensive.
Anything Involving Smoothies
Stay away! Stay away at all costs!
Baked Oatmeal Recipes
No matter what TikTok influencers say, it’s impossible to self-diagnose schizophrenia through cinnamon, apple, or raisin oatmeal.
Being Ryan Gosling
He may seem perfect, but the truth is, Ryan Gosling has his demons, too.
Cannibalism
While many doctors have disavowed the trend, there are still several dozen TikTok influencers who claim cannibalism cures ADHD.
Taking Advice From Anyone On The Internet Ever
Unfortunately, most users have to learn the hard way.