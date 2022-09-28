Hugh Grant (To Julia Roberts)

“Good afternoon, or, rather, good evening, as it were. I was wondering if perhaps, if you were so inclined, we could possibly—again, only if you were amenable to it—meet up at a location of your choosing, perhaps my place or yours, or some third location—I’m perfectly flexible—and, if you wanted to, we could maybe, perchance, possibly…oh God, I’m so nervous I can hardly bring myself to say it…my point is, or rather what I’m asking is…well…would you care to, maybe, fuck?”