Donald Trump Jr.

Jaywalking in broad daylight in downtown Brunswick, ME during a visit in 1995. That’s right! We saw you, Mr. Trump. You thought you could get away with it, didn’t you? Thought no newspaper would be diligent enough to follow around a 19 -year-old son of a real estate mogul during a vacation. Wrong. Our journalists were watching. Five of them, to be precise. They were watching when you were 4 years old and walked out of an FAO Schwarz with a stolen Playmobil figurine, too. You think the whole goddamn world is your little toy, don’t you? Not with us watching, it isn’t.