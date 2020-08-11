Most Glorious Flames

Vol 56 Issue 32
Ah, yes, this beautiful flame awoke the flame within us.

When we drowned the old couch in waves of crimson and amber hues, we discovered in ourselves the essential truth.

Watch the embers leap and twirl in an elegant dance, racing up, up, up along the edge of mother’s beloved silk curtains.

Behold! The purifying inferno that will consume the unjust and the unclean!

The heat, the wonderful heat!

Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!

Speak to us! Lend us your power!

Higher! Higher! Burn the sky open!

Ignis purgat. Flammis restituet. Surge igitur et fac ab inferis ad terram purgant instaurare.

CONSUME ME NOW!

