Ah, yes, this beautiful flame awoke the flame within us.
Ah, yes, this beautiful flame awoke the flame within us.
Advertisement
2 / 11
2
2
When we drowned the old couch in waves of crimson and amber hues, we discovered in ourselves the essential truth.
Advertisement
3 / 11
3
3
Watch the embers leap and twirl in an elegant dance, racing up, up, up along the edge of mother’s beloved silk curtains.
Advertisement
4 / 11
4
4
Behold! The purifying inferno that will consume the unjust and the unclean!
Advertisement
5 / 11
5
5
The heat, the wonderful heat!
Advertisement
6 / 11
6
6
Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!
Advertisement
7 / 11
7
7
Speak to us! Lend us your power!
Advertisement
8 / 11
8
8
Higher! Higher! Burn the sky open!
Advertisement
9 / 11
9
9
Ignis purgat. Flammis restituet. Surge igitur et fac ab inferis ad terram purgant instaurare.
Advertisement
10 / 11
10
10
CONSUME ME NOW!
Advertisement
11 / 11