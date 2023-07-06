Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Politics

Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is facing backlash for his long history of antigay remarks, both in office and on the presidential campaign trail. The Onion examines some of the most homophobic statements he’s made throughout his career.

“Groomers are making our children gay.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

No, that’s the vaccines, you bigot.

“Hi, my name is Ron DeSantis.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Meeting Ron DeSantis is a trauma that no person—regardless of sexuality, gender identity, race, religion, or creed—should ever have to endure.

“Timothée Chalamet is cute but not hot.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Only a homophobe would draw this distinction.

​“Absolutely no same-sex erotic acts should be permitted in our nation’s classrooms.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Opposite-sex encounters are the only ones he wants performed in front of children.

“We have not, and will never, put a gay man on the moon!”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

DeSantis paused after he said this during a speech to open a new building at the Kennedy Space Center and got no applause for it.

“During a full moon, gay people transform into weremoles and dig intricate, subterranean tunnels to go about their nefarious deeds.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Not sure where he came up with this one.

“It’s unnatural for people to enjoy Miami that much.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

DeSantis personally thinks Jacksonville is Florida’s paradise.

“If you are gay, trans, whatever, I will make sure the State of Florida hunts you down and kills you.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Conservatives denied this was homophobic, but read between the lines and it’s a pretty clear antigay dog whistle.

“Gay dolphins are no longer welcome in Florida’s waters.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

He then went on an expletive-laced screed denouncing woke cetaceans.

“Why are there no gay dinosaurs?”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

DeSantis subscribes to the fringe ideology that denies gay identity because there is no evidence in the fossil record of homosexual activity amongst dinosaurs.

Glee sucked.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

DeSantis often ends his stump speeches with a laundry list of pop culture gripes.

“Liza Minnelli is a washed-up has been.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

At this point, he’s just trying to get assassinated.

“I’m glad I was the one who actually assassinated Harvey Milk.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

The dates don’t at all line up with DeSantis’ age, but the rest checks out.

“​I am seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

It should be understood at this point that everything he says is an attack on the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s against everything I believe in that men wear clothes that fit them properly.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

DeSantis thinks it’s pretty masculine and superior to wear an entire wardrobe that doesn’t flatter one’s figure.

“Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly modern Republican president.”

Image for article titled Most-Homophobic Statements Made By Ron DeSantis

Hateful because it’s an unfortunate truth we all have to live with.

