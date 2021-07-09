Most Horrifying Things Airlines Do To Keep Their Prices Down

Most Horrifying Things Airlines Do To Keep Their Prices Down



Flying through the sky with hundreds of other people in a cramped metal tube may seem luxurious, but you’d be surprised at how many corners airlines will cut behind your back. Here are the most horrifying things low-cost carriers will do to keep tickets cheap.

Pilots



Many budget airlines, including Spirit, Frontier, and Southwest, have gotten rid of costly trained pilots and replaced them with anyone who looks decent in epaulets.

Sponsored Turbulence



Rather than let any monetizable ad space go to waste, turbulence is often sponsored by big-named brands such as Oreo, Microsoft, ExxonMobil, and Pepsi.

Reuse Planes



Like it or not, profit-hungry airline CEOs actually require pilots to take off, fly, and land some planes up to 3 and sometimes even 4 times.

Charging Orphans More



What are they going to do, complain to their parents?

Say They’re Flying To London But Fly To Cincinnati Instead



Unfortunately, it’s a lot cheaper to fly to Cincinnati, and most passengers can’t tell the difference.

Reduce Pilot Training To Five-Minute Pre-Flight Video



While passengers are reviewing safety features, most pilots are actually learning flying essentials for the first time in the cockpit.

Bean Bag Seating



Rather than giving people the legroom they need, many airlines have opted to simply throw a few bean bags on the ground and let people have at it.

Firing Lamox the Wizard of Flight



Though Lamox has personally taught every active airline pilot how to navigate the skies, due to increasing costs, his services will no longer be required.

Avoid Landing



Landing is one of the most expensive aspects of the flight process, as it takes several highly specialized professionals to accomplish, so some airlines are skipping it altogether.

Shaving The Heads Of Passengers, Pilots And Flight Attendants Before The Flight



This can lighten the load by nearly 100 pounds.

Cars



Look, you get people drunk enough in the airport, they don’t know what they’re boarding.

Inventing The Peanut Allergy



Airlines used to spend millions on providing free peanuts to passengers until they manufactured a deadly food allergy.

Get Bailed Out By Congress Every Few Years



All the airlines need to do is ask for a few trillion dollars of bailout money every few years and Congress will write that check after they sell some of their shares in the company.

Padding Their Staff With Paid Extras



In order to appear fully staffed, one in four uniformed team members is actually an unsuccessful actor who is paid to simulate vaguely employee-like behavior.

Build A Fake Version Of Paris Around The Airplane Instead Of Actually Flying To Paris



Airline executives say this works more frequently than you’d expect.

Pawning Luggage



Most airlines will take the most expensive item out of every piece of luggage and pawn it.

Eliminating Albuquerque



Destroying Duke City means no more cost-inefficient flights to New Mexico. It’s simple math.

Using Passengers As Fuel



Rather than pay high prices for petroleum, airlines will often randomly select two or three passengers a flight to be burnt alive as fuel for the journey.

Crashing From Time To Time



A good purposeful airplane crash usually results in ticket prices bottoming out.

