The Onion provides an in-depth guide to local delicacies across the country, examining the unsavory, indigestible, and beloved dishes that would make anyone with functioning taste buds puke.
Alabama
Hard Tack: This flavorless puck of flour, water, and salt, frequently eaten during the Civil War, has retained popularity among those still fighting for the Confederacy.
Alaska
You: Run.
Arizona
Grand Canyon Sundae: A quadrillion gallons of your favorite ice cream served in the state’s 6,000-foot-deep natural wonder, with a cherry on top, of course.
Arkansas
Lard Licked Straight Off Mee-Maw’s Hands: You better hurry before the other cousins lick it off first!
California
An Egg White Breakfast Burrito With Two Slices Of Avocado, Home Fries, Hold The Sour Cream, Sub-In Greek Yogurt, Rajas Poblanas, Soy Chorizo, Dirty Rice, Little Bit Of Hot Sauce: Californians insist on ordering this whenever they’re feeling local pride.
Colorado
Kneeling Down In Colorado River And Opening Jaws As Wide As Possible: Letting the gushing waters pour into your open mouth is practically a rite of passage for newly settled state residents!
Connecticut
Armand Always Prepares Something Delightful: Residents just let their personal chef handle food.
Delaware
Cup Of Water With Dippin’ Water: You’ll never call this state boring again once you sink your teeth into this combo.
Florida
Bath Salt Smoothie: Combine Florida citrus with the powerful psychoactive drug for violent hallucinatory paranoia and a full day’s worth of vitamin C.
Georgia
Cheez-Its: Thought we were going to say peaches or some shit, huh? Nope. Pretty much nothing beats a handful of Cheez-Its, and Georgians get that.
Hawaii
None Of Your Business: It’s their culture and their food, so why don’t you just stay out of it?
Idaho
Liquid X: This experimental and highly addictive potato-based meal-replacement smoothie was first introduced by Ore-Ida food engineers who later took their own lives.
Illinois
Pritzkeritos: The cheese-flavored corn chip from which the Pritzker family made its fortune.
Indiana
Styrofoam Clamshell Containers: This popular Hoosier State dish is largely enjoyed by locals who haven’t yet noticed there’s a turkey wrap inside.
Iowa
Cargill NutreBeef Cattle Feed: This expertly blended formula contains all the essential vitamins and minerals needed for Iowa natives to grow and thrive.
Kansas
Wind: Families regularly gather outside during tornadoes to enjoy mouthfuls of the finest wind in the country.
Kentucky
Second-Place Derby Horses: What? Did you think those losers got put out to stud?
Louisiana
Nothing: Louisiana isn’t known for its food. There’s a Panera in New Orleans if you’re really hungry, but it’s probably worth it to just keep driving and head to a nearby state with better options.
Maine
Chowder Enemas: Many Maine residents just can’t get the same effect of chowder eating it the regular way.
Maryland
‘The Wire’ Season 2 Blu-Ray: A delicious local specialty, this dish is often enjoyed deep-fried, baked, or grilled at Baltimore’s annual The Wire Season 2 Blu-Ray Festival.
Massachusetts
A Foul Ball From Fenway Park: No delicacy is more venerated than a foul ball caught from Fenway Park.
Michigan
S’mores At Cassie’s Lake House: You’ve never been up to Cassie’s lake house? It’s gorgeous. I’m sure she’ll invite you one of these summers.
Minnesota
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder: Oh, man have you tried this? It seems weird, but if you’re living in Minnesota, you’ve gotta.
Mississippi
Critters: Big critters, small critters, yella critters, black critters. All critters that are worth eatin’, well, are.
Missouri
St. Louis–Style Pizza: An interesting spin on a perennial classic. St. Louis–style pizza is just like any other pizza, except it fucking blows.
Montana
Huckleberry Bullshit: Available in a national park gift shop near you.
Nebraska
Leftovers: Nebraskans love having the same dish seven days a week.
Nevada
Buffet Scraps: A must-have dish for tourists and locals alike who blew all their cash and are forced to hide from their bookie’s goons underneath the buffet table.
New Hampshire
Leaves: Usually harvested in fall, no one does leaves like New Hampshire.
New Jersey
Seafood: The state is renowned for its bounty of fresh fish and succulent shellfish, all fattened up by nibbling on the waterlogged corpses of dead mobsters.
New Mexico
Frito Pie: Proof that Midwesterners aren’t the only ones who can concoct an inedible casserole.
New York
Chicago-Style Pizza: They have to get it delivered overnight in the mail, but it’s worth it to get a better slice than you can find anywhere in New York.
North Carolina
Barbecue: North Carolina boasts the 49th-best barbecue in the United States, ahead only of Texas.
North Dakota
Who Gives A Fuck?: 775,000 people in a country of 330 million. Fuck ’em.
Ohio
Beige: Don’t leave this state without trying a big hearty scoop of beige with tan sauce.
Oklahoma
Tornado Pie: Whatever done blow’d up on the porch is free eatin’!
Oregon
Asian Food Cooked By A White Guy: We don’t make the rules.
Pennsylvania
Amish Teens Who Wander Away From The Community: That’s why you can never leave.
Rhode Island
Theoretical Chowder: A team of grad students at Brown developed a truly delicious equation for chowder that fast became a statewide favorite.
South Carolina
Runoff From North Carolina: Whatever drains down is fine.
South Dakota
Rushmore Nose: Tourists and locals alike flock to Mount Rushmore to chisel off a crunchy morsel of Teddy Roosevelt’s honker.
Tennessee
Nashville Hot Mayor: The city’s top elected official is breaded, deep-fried, coated in cayenne oil, and served atop a 6-foot-long slice of white bread.
Texas
Shrapnel-In Rib Eye: Considered far more flavorful than its de-bulleted counterpart.
Utah
Single Ice Cube: A spicy treat for good boys and girls.
Vermont
Tree Piss: Popular on pancakes, waffles, or other sweet breakfast treats.
Virginia
Tim Kaine’s famous pasta salad: His secret is three sliced Kalamata olives.
Washington
Edible Found In Glove Box: Pretty old, but worth a shot.
West Virginia
Coal Stew: Hey! Y’all are hoggin’ it!
Wisconsin
Culver’s Wrapper: Too blackout drunk to rip it off first.
Wyoming
Bison Skulls: After eliminating most wild game in the state through overhunting, Wyoming residents now mostly persist on the dug-up bones.