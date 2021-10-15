Marty

There he is, sitting in the corner of your house as your family eats dinner, watching you on the treadmill at the gym, following you into the bathroom stall at work, all the while mumbling and taking notes on a weathered yellow legal pad. While it’s hard to remember a time before Marty, as if Marty wasn’t a standard aspect of everyday life, not unlike the air we breathe, he is in reality a low-level employee of the NSA, assigned your case as recently as 2003.