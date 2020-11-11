Mother Bear And Cub Shot Attempting To Board Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy says it was forced to shoot a mother bear and her cub after the pair climbed aboard a nuclear submarine that was docked at a military port, though footage from the incident drew outrage on social media. What do you think?
“That’s why you’re supposed to hang your submarine from a tree.”
Peter Norgate, Battery Tester
“Napoleon, Hitler, these bears—you simply can’t invade Russia.”
Holly Smith, Coronation Planner
“It’s getting harder and harder to be a single mother these days.”
Cornelius Bruckner, Cat Barber
