The Russian Navy says it was forced to shoot a mother bear and her cub after the pair climbed aboard a nuclear submarine that was docked at a military port, though footage from the incident drew outrage on social media. What do you think?

“That’s why y ou’re supposed to hang your submarine from a tree.” Peter Norgate, Battery Tester

Advertisement

“Napoleon, Hitler, these bears—you simply can’t invade Russia.” Holly Smith, Coronation Planner

“It’s getting harder and harder to be a single mother these days.” Cornelius Bruckner, Cat Barber