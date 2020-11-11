America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mother Bear And Cub Shot Attempting To Board Nuclear Submarine

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 45
Vol 56 Issue 45

The Russian Navy says it was forced to shoot a mother bear and her cub after the pair climbed aboard a nuclear submarine that was docked at a military port, though footage from the incident drew outrage on social media. What do you think?

“That’s why you’re supposed to hang your submarine from a tree.”

Peter Norgate, Battery Tester

Advertisement

“Napoleon, Hitler, these bears—you simply can’t invade Russia.”

Holly Smith, Coronation Planner

“It’s getting harder and harder to be a single mother these days.”

Cornelius Bruckner, Cat Barber

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Fucking Big Shot Chef Over Here Announces Plans To Smoke Turkey This Year

Report: 70% Of Republicans Believe Election Hasn’t Happened Yet

World War II Hero Cursed Out For Driving Speed Limit

Crying Eric Trump Asks Father If They Poor Now