Mount St. Helens’ Anniversary Brings Divided Nation Together To Remember Grisly Scene In ‘Dante’s Peak’ When Dude’s Elbow Pops Out

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA—Reflecting on the 40th anniversary of the tragic eruption of Mount St. Helens, a divided nation was brought together Monday to solemnly remember the grisly moment in 1997’s Dante’s Peak when fictional character Harry Dalton’s elbow burst through the skin. “Wow, the sight of ash, smoke, and rocks spewing out of Mount St. Helen is a stark reminder of the power and devastation wreaked by volcanoes, much like when that dude’s bone was sticking all the way out,” said South Bend, IN resident Jan Franklin, 37, was united with fellow citizens from all walks of life and varying viewpoints while recalling the short-but-gruesome moment in film history when Pierce Brosnan’s character’s lateral epicondyle broke through the epidermis. “I’ll never forget that moment and how my stomach sank when it made that popping sound. At the end of the day, we need to set aside our differences and realize that we are all Americans who never want that to happen to us—a bone just jutting out like that, especially while trying to run away from lava. I can’t believe it’s already been 40 years since that movie came out.” At press time, the nation was reportedly at bitter odds again after one American mistook Dante’s Peak for the other 1997 disaster movie Volcano starring Tommy Lee Jones.