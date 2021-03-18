Movie Adaptations That Strayed From The Books

Although most of America’s illiterate buffoons are too dense to realize it, the majority of movies based on existing IP differ wildly from their source material. Rather than asking you numbskulls to pick up a manuscript, here are the biggest film adaptations that strayed from their books.
Little Women
Greta Gerwig’s casting of Timothée Chalamet in her Little Women adaptation was a huge departure from the original work, where Louisa May Alcott specifically describes his character Laurie as more of a Tom Holland type.
The Irishman
The need for brevity forced director Martin Scorsese to omit nearly half a page of the original book.
Dune
The book was good but then the movie was bad.
Romeo & Juliet
While audiences adored the forbidden love between Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, the movie left out the critical detail that Romeo and Juliet were brother and sister.
Of Mice And Men
Everything was going fine until Gary Sinise went way off script and shot John Malkovich in the back of the head.
The Joy Luck Club
Many fans of Amy Tan’s semi-autobiographical novel accused the film of whitewashing after the protagonists’ immigrant mother came to the United States from the rugged fjords of Norway rather than China.
Rosemary’s Baby
The film version makes it seem like it’s very easy for a woman to conceive a baby with the devil on their first try.
The Devil Wears Prada
While readers adored Meryl Streep’s casting as Miranda Priestly, they were outraged with her choice as an actress to shed her mortal flesh and consume Adrian Grenier.
The Shining
Fans of the film adaptation may be surprised to know that Stephen King’s original novel makes it over 400 pages without abusing Shelley Duvall.
Field Of Dreams
In the original novel, the players end up abandoning baseball for the afterlife out of boredom.
Harry Potter
We’re not actually sure if anyone has made a movie adaptation yet, but when they do we wish them luck trying to make that shithead Hermione a likeable character.
Lolita
Many of the sex scenes between an adult man and a teenage girl had to be spiced up to meet Hollywood standards.
Jurassic Park
This feel-good franchise took a steep departure from the books after nixing the T-Rex as an unreliable narrator.
Wuthering Heights
While critics widely praised the 2011 adaptation for its accuracy, the film totally cut out the key chapters where Cyborg Heathcliff travels 3,000 years from the future to murder Catherine with a laser gun.
Arrival
The film leaves it out, but the original novel makes it clear that the aliens’ tentacles were actually penises.
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid
Sadly, the cute child actor cast to play the title role did not do the book’s hideous pencil-drawn stick figure justice.
One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
Although the movie kept a lot of the original book’s source material, the film adaptation misled viewers into believing that there’s accessible mental health treatment in America.
Jaws
Author Peter Benchley famously hated Spielberg’s upbeat climax that greatly differed from the novel’s in which the shark left everyone alone after filling up on people.
The Great Escape
Pretty sure mom didn’t want to have sex with Captain Virgil Hilts until he was played by Steve McQueen.
Howl’s Moving Castle
There was a book?
Brokeback Mountain
The story of a beleaguered cattle rancher who has to deal with his employees constantly fucking on his land ultimately gets lost in this retelling.
White Fang
The 1991 film adaptation failed to include dozens of chapters involving the dog licking his groin, humping people’s legs, and vomiting socks he had mistakenly consumed.
The Freedom Writers Diary
Fans of the book felt the movie adaptation didn’t accurately portray just how good being a white savior feels.
Hidden Figures
The film failed to cover the part where the NASA officials thanked the women for all the math skills, but stressed that it wouldn’t be necessary since they were going to stage all future space missions.
IT (Part 2)
This adaptation leaves out the controversial scene in which the children protagonists engage in group sex due to the film’s producers being fucking cowards.
Freakonomics
Of the documentary’s four segments, only Morgan Spurlock’s captured the condescending, self-satisfied tone of the book.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The original Charles Dickens novel did not include characters talking with hands up their asses.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Francis Ford Coppola cast Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker despite the novel clearly describing the character as able to believably convey grief.
Fight Club
The film differs significantly from the original movie poster David Fincher found in a Rutgers dorm room that it was adapted from.
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
It ultimately didn’t make it to screen, but Roald Dahl’s original story ended with Willy Wonka denying Charlie the prize of his factory when he found out the boy lied about being Jewish.
