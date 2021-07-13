Moviegoer Frustrated By Loud Guy In Next Row Who Won’t Stop Shooting

BRYN MAWR, PA—Unable to enjoy the film between the gunfire and the ringing of spent brass on the tile floor, moviegoer Scott Crary expressed deep frustration Tuesday with the obnoxiously loud patron in the row behind him whose insistence on shooting up the theater had become a distraction. “Jesus Christ, that’s rude. I mean, it’s one thing to shoot during the previews, but the feature’s started now and I still can’t hear a damn thing,” said Crary, who watched in frustration as a growing pile of ushers pleaded with the man to quiet down. “We all paid good money to watch Black Widow, show some consideration. And, of course, it just creates a domino effect ’ cause now everyone’s screaming and shouting. I’m not usually the kind of person who says anything, but c’mon, this isn’t a Dave & Buster’s.” At press time, Crary could briefly hear the dialogue before being irritated once again by the sound of the man loading a second clip of ammunition.