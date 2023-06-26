MrBeast Claims He Narrowly Avoided Death Aboard Space Shuttle Challenger

GREENVILLE, NC—In an update to fans revealing that he was almost a casualty of the disaster, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, claimed Monday that he narrowly avoided death aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. “I was invited to ride the Challenger shuttle, and I said no—kind of scary that I could have been on it,” said Donaldson in a Twitter post, explaining that he nearly filmed a video on the spacecraft, which would have resulted in him being blown up right after takeoff in 1986. “It’s happened before, too. I got close to filming a YouTube challenge on the Hindenburg, but it fell through at the last minute. It’s crazy. I could have been completely annihilated.” At press time, Donaldson released texts to a friend confirming that he had planned to simultaneously be aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and inside the Twin Towers on September 11 .

