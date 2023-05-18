We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTuber known for his large, expensive stunts and unique brand of philanthropy. With over 153 million subscribers, he has an extremely loyal fan base. Here are a few things you should never say to one of them. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Here’s $10,000.” List slides “Here’s $10,000.” No! They only take money from the man inside YouTube! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Healthcare should be properly funded so that we don’t have to outsource essential medical care to YouTube celebrities.” List slides “Healthcare should be properly funded so that we don’t have to outsource essential medical care to YouTube celebrities.” You are a traitor trying to deprive internet users of valuable content. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I am so, so lonely.” List slides “I am so, so lonely.” Their closest friend is a face inside a screen who will never know they exist, and they see nothing sad about that. Probably better to have this talk with someone else. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Is that someone from a TV show or something?” List slides “Is that someone from a TV show or something?” What the hell is TV? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I don’t understand why people like him. He doesn’t seem to have any discernible personality whatsoever.” List slides “I don’t understand why people like him. He doesn’t seem to have any discernible personality whatsoever.” They are too young to know what discernible means. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Why is he so bad at smiling?” List slides “Why is he so bad at smiling?” Why would a person who spends his time helping others and has a dead look in his eyes need to worry about how his face looks when he smiles?” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I prefer his early work.” List slides “I prefer his early work.” The MrBeast community has disavowed MrBeast’s early career work directing the films Cider House Rules and Chocolat. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Isn’t it horrifying that the U.S. social safety net is so underfunded that the only way many of these people in MrBeast’s videos would ever be lifted out of abject poverty is to have an internet billionaire randomly decide to give them money?” List slides “Isn’t it horrifying that the U.S. social safety net is so underfunded that the only way many of these people in MrBeast’s videos would ever be lifted out of abject poverty is to have an internet billionaire randomly decide to give them money?” Shut up, egghead, and just watch people sit in a pit of snakes for $10,000 like a normal person. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “You can’t keep your tongue stuck to this cattle prod as long as I can.” List slides “You can’t keep your tongue stuck to this cattle prod as long as I can.” Don’t remind them that they are someone who can’t accomplish great feats, and will always be bound to merely watch. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I’m more of a Jenna Marbles fan myself.” List slides “I’m more of a Jenna Marbles fan myself.” Oh my god, are you ancient? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “MrBeast broke into my house and sawed off my arms and replaced them with bionic arms and filmed it while I screamed the whole time and it was sponsored by Nissan.” List slides “MrBeast broke into my house and sawed off my arms and replaced them with bionic arms and filmed it while I screamed the whole time and it was sponsored by Nissan.” How about trying a little gratitude for once? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “He’ll never be as talented as Alice Munro.” List slides “He’ll never be as talented as Alice Munro.” There’s no point comparing artists. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Congratulations, he is very calculating and you fell for it.” List slides “Congratulations, he is very calculating and you fell for it.” Look, some people enjoy being fans of algorithmic content carefully designed to provoke a sensation resembling enjoyment. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I don’t understand YouTubers. It’s so odd that people share every thought and emotion they have to a camera, and then it’s even weirder that other people watch it. Why? Who are these people?” List slides “I don’t understand YouTubers. It’s so odd that people share every thought and emotion they have to a camera, and then it’s even weirder that other people watch it. Why? Who are these people?” Dude, if you’re not going to have sound effects and graphics pop up above your head while sharing an opinion, no one’s going to be interested. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I tried a bite of his signature $10,000 lump sum, and it was only okay.” List slides “I tried a bite of his signature $10,000 lump sum, and it was only okay.” Duh. The burger is way better. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I loved that video where he ate the cactus.” List slides “I loved that video where he ate the cactus.” You’re thinking of the superior YouTuber, L.A. Beast. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “He’s not going to give you any money.” List slides “He’s not going to give you any money.” Oh yeah? Then how come MrBeast just walked into his apartment and handed him the keys to a Soviet tank filled with $1 million in quarters? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I don’t know what yet, but I feel like something really dark is going on with that guy.” List slides “I don’t know what yet, but I feel like something really dark is going on with that guy.” When has a man obsessed with attention, power, and money ever done something bad? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I don’t understand his videos or popularity.” List slides “I don’t understand his videos or popularity.” Hope you have several hours to spare. Advertisement