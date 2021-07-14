America's Finest News Source.
MSNBC Turns 25

Image for article titled MSNBC Turns 25

Cable news network MSNBC launched on July 15, 1996, and has delivered its share of highs and lows over its 25-year history. The Onion looks back at the most important events in MSNBC’s history on its 25th anniversary.

  • 1996: Fledgling network stumbles after premiering morning show Live With Regis & Osama Bin Laden.
  • 1997: Keith Olbermann joins MSNBC to give conservatives an even easier target to make fun of.
  • 1998: First MSNBC president Mark Harrington dies without an heir, sparking the so-called War of the Five Executive Vice Presidents.
  • 2000: Graphics mixup displays network’s name as MNSBC for six weeks unnoticed.
  • 2003: Principled opposition to invasion of Iraq replaced with more commercials for Nutrisystem.
  • 2005-2008: Tucker Carlson spends three years hiding in plain sight.
  • 2015: Brian Williams interrupts broadcast to announce he’s just been killed in a helicopter during the Iraq War.
  • 2016: Network launches three shows focused on how crazy it’d be if Trump won.
  • 2017: Maddow’s just gonna go with this Russia thing, huh?
  • 2021: 100 millionth out-of-context MSNBC soundbite repeated verbatim by liberal viewer arguing with friend.