America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

MTA Announces New Minimum Income Requirements To Ride Subway

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled MTA Announces New Minimum Income Requirements To Ride Subway

NEW YORK—Promising to restore “law and order” to New York City Transit, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Monday that it would implement new minimum income requirements to ride the subway. “Going forward, all MTA customers must earn a minimum of $70,000 a year to ride the subway, and not a penny less,” said MTA CEO Janno Lieber, who confirmed that all customers would need to provide proof of their income through pay stubs, W-2 statements, bank records, stock certificates, or a formal letter from their wealthy parents. “If you do not work or are retired, a net worth of at least $1 million will also be accepted. We will run a thorough background and credit check on all MetroCard applicants. Please note, a minimum credit score of 700 will also be required to ride.” At press time, Lieber added that Black subway riders would need to earn a minimum of $90,000.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Onion Film Standard: John Wick: Chapter 4
Thursday 9:11AM
Conservatives Explain Why They Support 'National Divorce' Of Red, Blue States
Wednesday 2:04PM