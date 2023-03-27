MTA Announces New Minimum Income Requirements To Ride Subway

NEW YORK—Promising to restore “law and order” to New York City Transit, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Monday that it would implement new minimum income requirements to ride the subway. “Going forward, all MTA customers must earn a minimum of $70,000 a year to ride the subway, and not a penny less,” said MTA CEO Janno Lieber, who confirmed that all customers would need to provide proof of their income through pay stubs, W-2 statements, bank records, stock certificates, or a formal letter from their wealthy parents. “If you do not work or are retired, a net worth of at least $1 million will also be accepted. We will run a thorough background and credit check on all MetroCard applicants. Please note, a minimum credit score of 700 will also be required to ride.” At press time, Lieber added that Black subway riders would need to earn a minimum of $90,000.

