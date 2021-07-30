CHICAGO—Saying the combination created a sensory experience like no other, Lollapalooza attendee Emily Payne told reporters Friday that she loved the high you get from mixing ecstasy with heatstroke. “I swear, if you go five hours in the sun without water and then pop a molly, you get so damn blitzed,” said the pallid, delirious 23-year-old, recounting her first experimentation with the pairing a couple years ago at Bonnaroo, where she became progressively dizzier and experienced the beginnings of organ failure before being airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. “First you get this insane bliss from the X, and then you get hit with all the disorientation and blurred vision and clammy skin from the heatstroke. It’s fuckin’ incredible. Sure, you might vomit, wake up in an intensive care unit, and have to pay some serious medical bills, but trust me, it’s totally worth it. Seriously, dude, feel my pulse right now.” Payne added that she hoped her body could maintain blood flow to her brain long enough for her to remain responsive during Roddy Ricch’s set.