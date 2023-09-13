Musk: Monkeys Implanted With Neuralink Brain Chips Were Already ‘Close To Death’

Elon Musk has denied reports that his brain-implant startup Neuralink killed monkeys during research experiments, claiming instead that tests were only done on “terminal” primates. What do you think?
“You would think a billionaire could afford nicer monkeys.”
Cody Zwegat, Nutrition Labeler
“Some people will find a reason to complain no matter how old the monkeys you torture are.”
Sergio Abadi, Gunk Scraper
“I can think of at least 20 better uses for a dying monkey.”
Alaina Foster, Show Promoter