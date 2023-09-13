America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Musk: Monkeys Implanted With Neuralink Brain Chips Were Already ‘Close To Death’

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Elon Musk has denied reports that his brain-implant startup Neuralink killed monkeys during research experiments, claiming instead that tests were only done on “terminal” primates. What do you think?

“You would think a billionaire could afford nicer monkeys.” 

Cody Zwegat, Nutrition Labeler

Watch
This Elon Musk Deepfake Cannot Be Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: June 2, 2023
June 2, 2023
Things That Will Get You Permanently Banned From Elon Musk’s Twitter
February 21, 2023

“Some people will find a reason to complain no matter how old the monkeys you torture are.”

Sergio Abadi, Gunk Scraper

Advertisement

“I can think of at least 20 better uses for a dying monkey.”

Alaina Foster, Show Promoter