Elon Musk’s brain-implant company Neuralink is reportedly under federal investigation related to accusations from employees that pressure from the CEO to produce results led to barbaric and botched surgeries on monkeys, sheep, and pigs involved in scientific tests. What do you think?

“But imagine the coo l memes those animals got to see in their minds before they died.” Santiago Rivera, Bathroom Greeter

“Well, yeah, they need to make sure it’s capable of killing humans.” Xavier MacDougall, Puppet Cleaner