After months of feverish anticipation, Sony’s mammoth update to its PS Plus online service is finally here, unleashing hundreds of free titles—from AAA releases to indie sleeper hits—onto the gaming public. Here are the must-play games on PlayStation Plus Premium.
Ape Escape
A treatise on the absurdity of life, the monkeys are an allegory for humanity’s innate desire to be free and define a legacy, and the act of capturing them is a metaphor for our inevitable realization that nothing is permanent and the only guarantee is the meaningless void.
Outer Wilds
Actor Masi Oka, best known for his role as Hiro Nakamura on NBC’s Heroes, founded the company that made this game. It’s true. That’s what he’s up to now. Isn’t that cool? We think that’s cool. You can tell others about this now.
Cities: Skylines
This incredibly realistic city-building sim lets you live through every step of the urban-planning process, from zoning your first residential district all the way through to Robert Caro writing an exhaustive, devastating exposé of how your ironfisted rule irreparably damaged your city’s development and the livelihoods of its residents.
MotorStorm: Apocalypse
It was an unfortunate decision on Sony’s part to include this game in the PS Plus Premium lineup but not the series’ prior entry, MotorStorm: Pacific Rift, which is absolutely essential to understanding this game’s complex and nuanced web of intrigue and betrayal.
LittleBigPlanet
Wait, it’s not on the list? What about LBP2? Shit, really? Well, what’s the point of paying all that money for this subscription, then?
Demon’s Souls
Both the PS3 original and the PS5 remaster are available on PS Plus Premium for nothing—nothing! At all! Just the price of your subscription, and look how much else that gets you! Meanwhile, here are people like us, who bought both versions when they launched! And now Sony’s telling us if we’d just waited 13 years, we could’ve saved those 130 bucks? Unbelievable. Sony’s greed is just disgusting.
Ico
The protagonist of this groundbreaking adventure is a castaway loner struggling to be understood in a hostile world that is blind to his inner beauty. Sounds a lot like a group of people we know, huh, gamers?
Super Mario World
Nintendo is gonna be pissed.
Control: Ultimate Edition
It’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but if you like your job simulations, you’re sure to love Remedy’s depiction of life as a government bureaucrat.
Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
This critically acclaimed title received rave reviews, especially in comparison to Ghost Of Tsushima: Associate Producer’s Cut and Ghost Of Tsushima: Boom-Mic Operator’s Cut.
Worms World Party
If you like worms, then this is the game for you. If you don’t like worms, then this is not the game for you.
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
Do you remember LocoRoco Cocoreccho!? No? Well, your weird friend from high school does, and she’s thrilled.
Tokyo Jungle
Pomeranians wandering an overgrown, mysteriously abandoned Tokyo isn’t just a recurring nightmare we struggle to explain to our therapist. It’s also the plot of this idiosyncratic PS3 survival action game, which means we’re not the only ones who’ve seen it… Christ almighty, something big is coming.
Half-Life 3
In the time it will take you to confirm this is a blatant lie and doesn’t make any sense, our Google PageRank will have increased by six points.
Dark Cloud
This unique PS2-era blend of city-building and action RPG elements tasks you with rebuilding a world ravaged by a malevolent genie, something developers could never get away with in today’s decidedly pro-genie political climate.
Soulcalibur VI
Remember, it’s free. That means you can just boot this fighter up, check out what Voldo’s up to, and quit out, without feeling guilty about the cost.
Celeste
A beautiful platformer that can help you in confronting your own anxieties and mental hurdles, all for about a fifth of the price of a normal session with a therapist.
NBA 2K22
Most 2K games are just copy-and-pastes of last year’s editions, but 2K22 breaks the mold by being tangibly worse.
Hollow Knight: Silksong
This isn’t true, but it is good SEO keyword usage and will get us a lot more hits on this article. Can’t blame us for playing the game!
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Playing it this time won’t come close to the thrill of putting the Official Xbox Magazine demo disc into your original Xbox and booting it up for the first time. Remember that one? With Tenchu and Top Spin? You were just a child then, and everything was so breathtaking and new. Freshly fallen snow, the crunch of autumn leaves. It all meant something. Not anymore, though. But keep chasing that phantom of childhood joy, like a blind mole groping its way through the frozen darkness. You will never find it. But the alternative is death.
