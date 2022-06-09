June is Pride Month, and with it comes a variety of essays, meditations, and musings on the month’s meaning, as well as on LGBTQ+ history in America writ large. The Onion sifts through the many essays published by lesser news organizations to find the smartest and most worthwhile reflections on Pride Month.



“A Sector-By-Sector Review Of The Buying Power Of Homos” Lisa Movern, The Wall Street Journal

“No Carbs At Pride: 12 Million Americans Are Keto—When Will The LGBTQ+ Community Include Us?” Simon Gallagher, HuffPost

“I Was The First Lesbian” Ellen DeGeneres, The New York Times

“You’re Telling Me You’ll Look At A Naked Lady And Feel Nothing? Seriously, Bro? Not Even A Little Tingle? Damn, That’s Insane. Fuck, I Can’t Even Imagine.” Salman Rushdie, The Washington Post

“The Yassification Of Hayekian Fiscal Policy Has Begun” Robert Murtle, The Economist

“The Radical Left Has Co-Opted Drag Culture From Conservatives” Ralph Lopez, The Christian Science Monitor

“Summer Conversion Camps, Ranked Best To Worst” Juliette Fenly, Christianity Today

“Our Decades-Long Plot To Put Rainbows On Things Once A Year And Have One Gay Character In Some Movies Has Finally Come To Fruition” Editorial Board, Out magazine

“Whatever, I’m Rich” Caitlyn Jenner, Newsweek