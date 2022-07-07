Over the past several months, the rights and acceptance of transgender and gender-nonconforming people have increasingly been the subject of both legal challenges and heated public debate. The Onion sifts through the many essays published by lesser news organizations to find the smartest and most worthwhile reflections on the battle over trans rights.



“What Is A Woman? What Is A Man? Who Am I? How Did I Get Here? May I Go Home? I’m Very Cold And Hungry” Justin Sedgwick, The Atlantic



“There Are Only Two Genders: Man And Snub-Nosed Trout” Gary Vickers, National Fisherman



“Gen Z Is Trans And HUNGRY” @Arbys, Twitter



“Your Rights Don’t Trump My Rights, Unless You’re Using One Of Your Super Rights, Which I Can Only Trump By Using An Anti-Right Or Two Mega Rights (Iron Or Gold Types)” Jordan Peterson, Quillette



“Congress Must Protect Trans Women By Abolishing The Capital Gains Tax” Leslie Whitmore, The Wall Street Journal



“Trans Rights Start And End With Me” Caitlyn Jenner, Newsweek



“Men Waggling Their Genitals In The Faces Of Children, And Other Things I Imagine Are Only Prevented By A Sign On A Door That Says ‘Women’” Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire



“The Best Way To Navigate Your Family Through The Rocky Terrain Of The Culture Wars Over Trans Rights Is In A 2022 Toyota Sienna” Mary Munro, HuffPost Sponsored Content

