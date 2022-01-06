It’s been one year since supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, and pretty much everyone has thoughts about it. The Onion sifts through the many Jan. 6 essays published by lesser news organizations to find the smartest and most worthwhile reflections on what that day means for America.



Advertisement

“There’s A Better Way To Destroy This Country” Rep. Liz Cheney, The Washington Post

“Jan. 6 Was Bad. The Hypothetical I Just Imagined Will Be Much, Much Worse” Barton Gellman, The Atlantic

“Could The Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Succeed Where Urban Meyer Failed?” Alex Windham, ESPN.com

“Why The Radical Left Calling The Attack On The Capitol An Attack On The Capitol Was The Real Attack On The Capitol” Tucker Carlson, FoxNews.com

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off AirPods Pro Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears.

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music. Buy for $200 at Target

“If You Think Jan. 6 Was An Isolated Incident, Think Again: That Date Happens Every Year” Sheila Barry, CNN.com

“Were The Jan. 6 Rioters Aware Of Their Actions, Or Did The Twin Evils Of Bathtub Gin And Vaudeville Render Them As Senseless As Belgians?” Rance Bellham, The Wall Street Journal

Advertisement

“True Accountability Means Letting Republicans Try This 2 Or 3 More Times Until They Learn Their Lesson” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Politico

“Until Every Capitol Riot Terrorist Is Executed By The State, U.S. Sovereignty Remains A Rotting Lie On The Tongue Of Our Republic” Kasey Hill, Better Homes And Gardens

Advertisement

“I Would’ve Let The Rioters Through For 20 Bucks” Officer Eugene Goodman, USA Today

“Healing Our Nation Means Remembering That Jan. 6 Is Also My Dog’s Birthday” Kendall Barkley, Slate

Advertisement

“Though Horrific, The Jan. 6 Insurrection Has The Makings Of A Hit Broadway Musical” Tessa Darling, The New York Times