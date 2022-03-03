Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine has prompted a flurry of reflections, demands, and predictions across the media landscape, each more correct than the last. The Onion sifts through the many reflections published by lesser news organizations to find the smartest and most worthwhile takes on the situation in Ukraine.



“The Media Places Too Much Attention On Vladimir Putin And Not Nearly Enough On The Innocent Pipelines Destroyed In His Wake” Jeffrey Rutger, The Economist

“When Did We Stop Saying ‘The Ukraine,’ And Why Didn’t Anyone Tell Me Before I Made An Idiot Of Myself Saying It On Television?” Kristin Duffy, MSNBC

“Ukrainians Don’t Matter More Because They’re White—They Matter More Because They’re European” Evan Terrell, USA Today

“Russia’s Actions Are Unprecedented, If You Don’t Count Other Stuff Russia Has Done” Gary Colbritt, The New York Times

The Ukrainian Flag Emoji, Emojipedia

“Realistic Video Game Footage You Could Post Saying It’s Combat In Ukraine” Paul Lewitt, GameSpot

“A Bored Housewife Gets An Unexpected Visit From A Ukrainian Soldier And Gives In To Desire” naughtykimxoxo, Literotica

“Does Ukraine Deserve To Be Treated Like The Worthless Hellhole It Is?” Editors, Highlights For Children

“Now Is Not The Time To Point Fingers About Who Else Was Working To Undermine Democracy In Ukraine” Paul Manafort, Hartford Courant

“I’m Just Gonna Get A Head Start On The Next Conflict And Say We Are All Estonians Today” Wolf Blitzer, CNN