Myanmar’s military detained politicians and took over the government on Monday morning, claiming without evidence that the country’s November elections results were fraudulent. What do you think?

“A chilling reminder of what happens when those attempting a coup actually have their shit together.” Violet Ziegler, Bulk Candy Salesperson

“I’m sure that ruthless military junta just wants the people’s voice to be heard.” Bradley Faure, Shoehorn Whittler

“It’s a shame this happened just when Myanmar was on its way to becoming a fully democratic genocidal regime.” Davis Carbonneau, Pistachio Sheller

