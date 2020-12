SEE MORE:

Health officials are investigating after 315 people in a city in southern India were hospitalized over the weekend after developing epilepsy-like symptoms including seizures, vomiting, nausea, and headaches. What do you think?

“Have they tried simply denying that it’s happening?” Sandy Bevans • Field Guide

“I should be careful. I have a family history of mysterious illness.” Doug Quigley • Hype Man