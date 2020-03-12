Myth Vs. Fact: Coronavirus

Covid-19, or the coronavirus, has confirmed to be present in at least 112 countries, and while the number of cases have increased, so have rumors and misinformation about it. The Onion sets the record straight by debunking popular myths about the coronavirus.

MYTH: A coronavirus diagnosis is fatal.

FACT: A coronavirus diagnosis only happens to people able to go to a hospital.

MYTH: Covid-19 is a manmade disease.

FACT: Like all plagues, Covid-19 is the work of God Himself.



MYTH: You shouldn’t touch your face.

FACT: Your face itches. What are you going to do? Suffer?



MYTH: Covid-19 was made in a lab for population control.

FACT: No, silly, that was the Zika virus.



MYTH: Coronavirus probably won’t be that big of a deal in the end.

FACT: You don’t know how weak your grandma’s immune system really is, do you?



MYTH: Fewer people have died from coronavirus than the flu.

FACT: Well, that’s just simple math.



MYTH: Pets can spread coronavirus.

FACT: The CDC recommends limiting interaction with any animals that recently returned from a cruise or travels abroad.



Advertisement

MYTH: Coronavirus could spiral out of control due to the U.S. healthcare system’s failures.

FACT: Coronavirus could spiral out of control due to the U.S. healthcare system’s design.

