Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the usage of racial epithets on the social media platform, with the N-word increasing by nearly 500% in 12 hours by Twitter trolls “celebrating” the site’s purchase by the “free speech absolutist.” What do you think?
“It seems vile now, but out of this marketplace of ideas a new racial slur might emerge.”
Bill Stone, Status Quo Regulator
“I have to hope at least some of those were positive.”
Kellie Diaz, Vibe Checker
“The same thing happened to space once SpaceX went there.”
Linus Murillo, Repossessor