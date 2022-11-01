Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the usage of racial epithets on the social media platform, with the N-word increasing by nearly 500% in 12 hours by Twitter trolls “celebrating” the site’s purchase by the “free speech absolutist.” What do you think?

“It seems vile now, bu t out of this marketplace of ideas a new racial slur might emerge.” Bill Stone, Status Quo Regulator

“I have to hope at least some of those were positive.” Kellie Diaz, Vibe Checker