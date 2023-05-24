The NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida, urging people to avoid the state due to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs” in the state’s schools. What do you think?

“Is the racism all year or mo re during the busy season?” Gage Vazquez, Innuendo Cryptanalyst

“I’m sure it’ll be safe if we bring guns when we go.” Suzanne Nabholz, Serum Specialist

