Spencer Elden, who appeared as the naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind, is suing the band over alleged “child sexual exploitation,” claiming the artwork is child pornography. What do you think?

“Yeah, my life isn’t going how I wanted either.” Amman Palacios, Coupon Collector

“I’m just impressed a baby has the wherewithal to mount such a lawsuit.” Nikita Rudd, Cattle Brander