U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. What do you think?
“Eh. After a while, you get used to having her around.”
Elizabeth Bergeson, Stucco Specialist
“Hasn’t Taiwan suffered enough?”
Bruno Gillick, Fish Trimmer
“This might be the most successful Nancy Pelosi has ever been in getting people to mobilize.”
Austin Redshaw, Surprise Planner