U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. What do you think?

“Eh. After a while, you get used to having her around.” Elizabeth Bergeson, Stucco Specialist

“Hasn’t Taiwan suffered enough?” Bruno Gillick, Fish Trimmer