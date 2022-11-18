Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role, as Republicans are projected to take back control of the House following the midterm elections. What do you think?

“Time for some young blood to fail us.” Chuck Duffy, Hurricane Chaser

“I sure hope she didn’t take that attempt on her life personally.” Britney Yoder, Associate Plumber